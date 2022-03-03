Horsham community rallies to help Ukraine

Residents around the district have organised donations of money, clothes and toiletries.

As well as individuals, businesses, charities and community groups have shown their support.

New House Farm Shop in Old Crawley Road, Horsham, is inviting people to take along donations to their car park on Monday (March 7) from 8.30am - 2pm.

People gathered in Crawley at the weekend to show their support for Ukraine

Goods needed include nappies and wet wipes, batteries, torches, candles, sanitary products, sleepimg bags, facemasks and hand gel.

The shop says the donated goods will be taken to a Polish social club in Southampton who will transport them to the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Meanwhile, The Burger Shop in Piries Place is pledging to donate £1 from every burger bought on Saturday (March 5) to the people of Ukraine.

Another fundraiser is being held on March 11 by Horsham Mixed Martial Arts club. They are to hold a 24-hour ‘roll’ with funds going to the charity British-Ukrainian Aid.

Instructor Sonny Weston and Jamie Irving will be taking part in the ‘roll’ - a term used for sparring in Brazilian Jui Jitsu - which usually last five minutes.

The duo will be rolling from 6pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday.

See https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/HMMA?utm_campaign=lcMeanwhile, a Horsham pub has come up with its own way of showing solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The Kings Arms in Horsham’s Bishopric has decided to no longer sell Russion vodka - but will be selling Ukrainian vodka instead.

Anyone who wants to donate money for Ukraine can do so at British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis appeal. Call 0300 023 0820 or visit redcross.org.uk/survive

