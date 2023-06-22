Supermarket chain Morrisons is offering a 50 per cent discount in its cafés for those in the armed forces and veterans on Saturday (June 24).

This is to celebrate of Armed Forces Day, with anyone who visits a Morrisons café whilst dressed in their armed forces uniform – or with a valid form of ID or a medal/badge – can receive 50 per cent off all hot meals, hot drinks and cakes.

Available for one day only, this deal is to ‘thank the thousands of military personnel’ who have ‘gone above and beyond for their country’.

Chris Strong, Morrisons Café buying manager, says: “We’re honoured to be offering those currently serving in the armed forces and veterans 50 per cent off all hot meals, hot drinks and cakes in our cafés as a thank you for all that they have done and continue to do for us all.”

Supermarket chain Morrisons is offering a 50 per cent discount in its cafés for those in the armed forces and veterans on Saturday (June 24). Photo: Morrisons

In Sussex, Morrisons has supermarkets in Worthing, Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Brighton, Eastbourne, Hastings and Seaford.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain said: “Military personnel can enjoy hot menu favourites including a roast beef or half roast chicken dinner for just £3.74, fish and chips for £3.49 or bangers and mash for just £2.49.

“To make the deal even sweeter, those in the forces and veterans can choose from a selection of cakes such as Victoria sponge or chocolate fudge cake for just £1.44.

“Customers who scan their Morrisons More card at the till will also receive 600 points when spending £6 or more in a Morrisons café.”

Morrisons Armed Forces Day deal will be available in all Morrisons cafés on Saturday, June 24 and ‘can't be used with any other offer or promotion’.