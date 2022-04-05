Debbie Robinson, 48, and Angela Ferell, 52, have closed down their beloved shop Baby Days, in Arcade Road, after falling foul of the rise in online shopping.

Debbie said: “The rise in online shopping is the reason why we are closing down, everyone shops on the Internet now instead of coming into an actual store and we just don’t get enough footfall anymore to stay open.”

Both Debbie and Angela said they felt gutted to be closing down after so many years. Angela said: “Because we have been here for so long, it is just heartbreaking to be closing down.”

The pair have plans to sell the rest of their stock, including all sorts of toys and clothes, on Facebook and donate some to charity.

Debbie also said the warm blankets and cosy clothes will be sent off to babies in Ukraine to keep babies and children there warm and comfortable.

She added: “We want to send these leftover items to Ukraine to make their lives a little easier in the midst of all the conflict. They are in need and we have it, so that’s why we want to send it over.”

Debbie and Angela said they would love to say thank you to all the support from their customers over the years, adding: “Many of them are actually close friends now and it has been lovely watching your children and grandchildren grow up, it’s been an absolute pleasure and we will miss all the cuddles.”

