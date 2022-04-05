No clothes required: Naked dining comes to Worthing

In fact, all you need is your birthday suit ... because this is all about naked dining.

It’s the brainchild of Sussex business analyst Adam Ford who has set up a company called Nothingonevents which arranges dining occasions at local venues where the guests enjoy meals and drinks in The Altogether.

The first one was held at a village pub near Guildford a few weeks ago and proved a roaring success.

Adam Ford

“Near the finishing time, the landlord and the bar lady decided to take their clothes off as well,” said Adam, who confesses to being a naturist who enjoys doing things in the buff.

And already a number of local Sussex venues have signed up to take part in further social and nude dining evenings.

An evening with art classes and drinks - in the nude - is being held in Worthing on May 28. The ‘splat and chat’ event is being hosted at Lucifer’s Cafe Bar in Portland Road.

And a naked dining evening with food and drinks will be held at The Boathouse in The Marina in Littlehampton on June 25.

Pretty Things in Park Place, Horsham, will also be hosting a similar evening on April 23 and another is being held at Tottingham Manor in Henfield on April 27.

Adam explained that guests arrive at the venues fully clothed but then undress. “Some people use the loos to disrobe and some people just find a space and just unsheath there,” said Adam, 41.

“Everyone gets dressed before they go home.”

He says that he himself has always been comfortable in the nude and joined British Naturism about seven years ago.

“I personally feel most confident and most comfortable when I’m not wearing clothes.

“For me going out for dinner and getting dressed up can be lovely but sometimes you just want to go out for dinner and feel comfortable - and after dinner you don’t need to undo your belt buckle.”

He confessed to also liking to “having a ramble in the countryside. I just pick a quiet spot.”

For naked dining, guests are asked to wear shoes and to bring a towel to sit on.

“Being naked in a safe friendly environment can be a really positive life-affirming experience,” says Adam.

And it’s nothing to do with sex. “If your interest is sexual, we don’t want you along.”

Costs of naked dining average around £25 and places have to be booked in advance.

See www.nothingonevents.co.uk