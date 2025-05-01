The Black Horse pub in Climping took the title of the best Destination Pub in Sussex. It comes after it was announced it had made the shortlist in March.

A spokesman for the pub said: “The Black Horse, Climping, is delighted to have won the prestigious Muddy Stilettos award for Best Destination Pub in Sussex. We’d like to say a huge thank you to all of you who voted for us, these are coveted awards for independent businesses across the country, and we are so proud of the team to have won this.”

HAVE YOU READ? 14 Worthing restaurants that scooped the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award for 2024

The pub reopened last year after an extensive renovation. The historic property dates back to the 17th Century when it was a smugglers’ inn.

As part of the renovation, the existing downstairs bar area was stripped back and the parquet wooden floor restored to its former glory. The restoration uncovered a chimney stack now housing a double-sided wood burner stove, along with carefully polished and repaired original wooden banquette seating and a striking pewter bar – thought to be the longest pewter bar in Sussex.

The renovations have also seen the addition of The Ryebank, an oak frame extension filled with light and height with views over the fields. There is also a pink private room, for cosy celebrations, that’s available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

For more information, see https://www.hshotels.co.uk/theblackhorseclimping

The Black Horse is in Climping Street, Climping, Littlehampton, BN17 5RL. Call them on 01903 715175.

1 . The Black Horse The Black Horse in Climping has won a Muddy Stilettos award Photo: Contributed

2 . The Black Horse The Black Horse in Climping has won a Muddy Stilettos award Photo: Contributed

3 . The Black Horse The Black Horse in Climping has won a Muddy Stilettos award Photo: Contributed

4 . The Black Horse The Black Horse in Climping has won a Muddy Stilettos award Photo: Contributed