14 Worthing restaurants that scooped the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award for 2024

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 29th Apr 2025, 11:58 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 12:02 BST
Tripadvisor gives its Travellers' Choice Award to the restaurants that customers love the most.

So we’ve put together this list of 14 of the Worthing restaurants chosen by Tripadvisor users in 2024 (the most recent awards).

Tripadvisor says: “Every year, we award travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do around the world, based on reviews and ratings collected over 12 months.

"So our Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best winners are decided by you: real travellers from all over, sharing real opinions and stories.”

These eateries are listed in no particular order. Are your favourites on the list?

This 'exquisite culinary hotspot' on Worthing Pier has a capacity of just 25 diners with each table 'boasting the finest views on the south coast'

1. Tern

This 'exquisite culinary hotspot' on Worthing Pier has a capacity of just 25 diners with each table 'boasting the finest views on the south coast' Photo: Tern

All the cakes in Bath Place venue Bungaroosh are homemade. It serves a great range of coffees and nice lunches, too.

2. Bungaroosh

All the cakes in Bath Place venue Bungaroosh are homemade. It serves a great range of coffees and nice lunches, too. Photo: Katherine HM

Located at the end of Worthing Pier, Perch on the Pier is described on Tripadvisor as: "A stylish eatery with panoramic views of the sea situated at the end of Worthing Pier, delivering delicious meals from breakfast through to dinner."

3. Perch on the Pier

Located at the end of Worthing Pier, Perch on the Pier is described on Tripadvisor as: "A stylish eatery with panoramic views of the sea situated at the end of Worthing Pier, delivering delicious meals from breakfast through to dinner." Photo: Katherine HM

The CrabShack, when it was nearing the end of building work last month. Crabshack is a family owned and managed seafood restaurant right on the seafront.

4. Crabshack

The CrabShack, when it was nearing the end of building work last month. Crabshack is a family owned and managed seafood restaurant right on the seafront. Photo: Katherine HM

