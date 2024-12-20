A famous seaside tourist attraction in Brighton will 'close with immediate effect' after its company filed to enter into administration.

The Brighton i-360 – a 162 m (531 ft) moving observation tower on the seafront – will no longer operate after a series of financial problems.

In a statement on Friday (December 20), Brighton and Hove City Council said it ‘understands that Brighton i-360 Limited will file to enter into administration today’. The council is now set to carry out an investigation after a ‘financial disaster’.

“On November 27 the council received notice from Brighton i-360 Limited of the board's intention to appoint administrators,” the statement read.

"A ten business-day extension to the ‘notice to appoint’ administrators period was given to provide more time to explore all options for investment.

“Unfortunately, a buyer has not been found and the Brighton i360 will now close with immediate effect.”

The closure comes after a series of financial problems. According to the BBC, staff have been told they will not be paid before Christmas.

Councillor Jacob Taylor, deputy leader and cabinet member for Finance and City Regeneration, said: “We’ve been working closely with the Brighton i360 for months to try and find a buyer and avoid this outcome, but unfortunately no viable offers have been received.

“It’s extremely disappointing that it’s come to this, and my thoughts are with the staff at this difficult time.

“When councillors decided to back the i360 with public money in 2014 they submitted us to the market, and this is what the market has delivered.

“We will continue to work closely with Brighton i360’s administrators, Interpath Advisory, to explore further options for investment.

“The council is not in a position to take over the operation of the i360 as that would mean investing more public money in the attraction which we do not have, and I know the residents of Brighton & Hove – rightly – could not stomach.”

In the new year, the council will ask for an ‘external independent audit’ to be carried out to ‘understand and learn from the original decision’ to loan public money to construct the Brighton i360.

Councillor Taylor added: “Investment in Brighton i360 has clearly been a financial disaster for the council.

"Although the attraction has provided jobs, and brought in business rates, regeneration of this site did not require such high public investment and the amount of money left unpaid to the council is money we now cannot spend on frontline service delivery.

“It’s important there is an investigation into how the decision at the time of agreeing the loan came to be made and learn lessons for the future.”

The tower opened on August 2016. From the fully enclosed viewing pod, visitors experience 360-degree views across Brighton, the South Downs and the English Channel. Upon opening, the Brighton i360 was described as the world's thinnest tower – offering views of up to 26 miles of Sussex coastline.

Guests were told they could enjoy Brighton’s best views with ‘360 degrees of pure joy at 138 metres high in the sky’.