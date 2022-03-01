Owners of the T H Baker jewellery chain have announced they have made the difficult decision to close the Brighton branch, when the current lease expires.

The jewellery shop, which has been located in the Churchill Square Shopping Centre since 2013, will close on March 28.

A spokesman said: "Owners have emphasised that the decision was not reached lightly and that difficult trading conditions have made it impossible for the store to continue trading in this location.

"To mark their exit from Brighton’s retail scene, the management has decided to end on a high note; throwing a huge closing down sale, which will see all stock including exquisite diamond rings, coloured stone pieces, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings, discounted by 50 per cent! The sale which launches on Saturday, March 5, at 10am, will continue for exactly three weeks, with eager shoppers expected to ‘bag the biggest bargains’ when the sale commences."

The spokesman confirmed there were 10 staff at the store who are currently going through the redundancy process. The last day of the sale will be Sunday, March 27, after which the store will close.

Store manager, Lee Gardner, said: “TH Baker is very well known as one of the premium jewellery retailers in the town and held in high regard by our customers.

"I’m sure that the sale will be very popular and is bound to attract customers not only from Brighton, but further afield too. Some of our longstanding customers will want to come along and say goodbye. And there will definitely be some very satisfied shoppers who can make a once in a lifetime purchase.”

