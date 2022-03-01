Could you be a lifeguard on Brighton and Hove's beaches this summer – here's how to apply

Brighton & Hove’s seafront team is recruiting lifeguards to patrol the city's beaches throughout the summer season.

The new recruits will join a large team dedicated to ensuring the safety of the millions of residents and visitors who visit Brighton & Hove’s beaches. They will take up their posts from May 28 and will be patrolling beaches from the Marina to Hove Lagoon, until September 4.

A council spokesman said: "During an average year, Brighton & Hove’s lifeguards respond to 150 incidents in the sea and on the beach, last year saving 30 lives. They also administer first aid to around 250 beach goers, give safety advice to around 30,000 people and reunite hundreds of children with their families."

Applications to join the team are now open: https://www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/jobs/job-details?job_id=19673Shortlisted lifeguard applicants will be invited to a swim test on April 3 to show they can swim 400 metres in seven minutes 30 seconds or under, that's 16 lengths of a 25m pool. Those successful in their swim tests will be invited for interview.

The new recruits will complete a beach lifeguard qualification and a week-long induction course acquiring a wide range of skills from assessing sea and weather conditions and dealing with beach hazards, to carrying out first aid and water rescues.

Councillor Martin Osborne, co-chair of the tourism, equalities, communities and culture committee, said: “Our seasonal lifeguards do a fantastic job supporting our seafront officers, making sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time on our beaches and in the sea.

“Lifeguarding in Brighton & Hove is both fun and rewarding and many of our lifeguards return year after year to be part of this friendly and dedicated team."