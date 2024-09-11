Burger King announces new Worthing restaurant is 'coming soon'
The hamburger chain will open its new outlet at the BP service station in Brighton Road, Worthing. A sign inside the Londis store at the petrol station advertising the new branch reads ‘Burger King: Home of the Whopper. Coming soon’.
And this week, a spokesman for Burger King confirmed it: “Burger King UK can confirm that Brighton Road, Worthing, will become a new home to the Whopper, opening its doors in the near future. Stay tuned for more details around opening date.”
The news comes after sandwich chain Pret a Manger opened a café at the location in June of this year.
Owners of the petrol station Motor Fuel Group (MFG), had previously had plans approved to extend the existing sales building to accommodate a new 'food-to-go', including a drive-thru, the removal of car wash, the provision of two jet washes and relocated car care bay, reconfiguration of car parking, a new bin store and associated works.
Worthing has had a Burger King restaurant before. It was located in Montague Street in the town centre, where Nationwide is now based. It closed down in the 1980s and the town has not had a branch since.
