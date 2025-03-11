Cadbury reveals its new Easter treats – and we take a look at them
And so Cadbury sent us some of the goodies it has on sale across Sussex this Easter, so we can show you what will be in stores.
New for this year are the:
● Cadbury Easter Favourites Pouch: Packed with Cadbury Mini Eggs, Cadbury Creme Eggs, and Mini Cadbury Dairy Milk Eggs
● Cadbury Marvellous Creations Traditional Egg
● Toblerone Truffle Edgy Egg
I love the idea of the Easter favourites pouch, which would be great for doing an Easter egg hunt. And the Toblerone Egg is great. It’s one of my husband’s favourite chocolates, so that’s Easter sorted for him!
There are also returning favourite, such as:
● Cadbury Creme Egg Bar
● Cadbury Mini Eggs Orange
● Cadbury Creme Egg White Traditional Egg
● Cadbury Caramilk Traditional Egg
There is nothing better than having a bag of Mini Eggs to yourself once the kids have gone to bed, and the fact they have an orange twist is just the icing on the cake! I will also absolutely be tucking into many a square from the Cadbury Creme Egg and Cadbury Mini Eggs bars.
All the products are on sale in stores across Sussex, ahead of Easter 2025 which this year is on April 20.