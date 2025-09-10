Café is open at new Worthing pub – with breakfasts, brunches, pastries and bagels on the menu

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Published 10th Sep 2025, 18:01 BST
One of Worthing’s newest pubs has launched a café during its daytime opening.

The Pier View pub and kitchen opened in July, in the space previous occupied by Escape Bar and Grill in Marine Parade, opposite Worthing Pier.

Owner Steve Pease said: “We’re doing full breakfasts, brunches, pastries and we’ve got a choice of bagels, too. If you imagine the more hipster style cafés we’re quite like that.”

Steve added that launching a pub in the town centre at a time when there are roadworks due to the building of the heat network, plus tough trading conditions and a lack of Government support had been challenging.

He hoped more customers would realise the pub was there and that the café offering was now available and would start coming down to try them out.

"Hospitality in general is on its knees, so there’s no denying it’s a tough industry to be in at the minute, but we’re hopeful our hard work to get up-and-running is going to pay off.”

Steve and his partner Charlotte Morley are also behind the transformation of The Park View pub in Durrington.

To build up The Pier View they are offering the venue as a space for private parties and events, and are going to offer pre-theatre dining offers to theatre staff and customers.

For more information, see The Pier View website.

