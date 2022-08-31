Changes planned for major Horsham store kept under wraps

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speculation is growing that John Lewis in Albion Way is to introduce clothing to its range of products.

Local residents have taken to social media outlining their views with most saying that a clothing range would be a welcome addition.

But John Lewis itself is not yet revealing its plans.

Changes are being planned at Horsham's John Lewis store in Albion Way

Earlier this month a spokesman confirmed there were ‘exciting changes ‘ in the pipeline but declined to say what they were.

And this week the store said it was still finalising details.

A spokesperson said: “It's great to hear that there is already so much interest and excitement around the changes we are looking to make.

"We are still finalising details and will share more about our plans as soon as we can.”