Pubs and bars from across the entirety of the United Kingdom, including in Sussex and Surrey, are celebrating after being named the best in their respective counties.

Each of these venues have been named the best in the South East of England and will compete for the title of National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Judges were clearly impressed by the team at The Mill, Haslemere, which is based on the Sussex / Surrey border.

The Butcombe Pubs & Inns site ‘demonstrated excellence’ across ‘several elements that affect the customer journey’, including design, service, food and drink, style of offer, marketing and investment.

General manager Dirk Van Rensburg said: “We’re thrilled to have won the award for the best pub in Surrey. We all work so hard to give our valued guests the very best food, drink and hospitality experience when they visit us, so to be recognised at these prestigious awards means the world to us all!”

Each year, the competition crowns county winners from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, giving each site a unique platform to promote themselves and increase guest footfall from locals and visitors alike.

All county winners will come together at the National Pub & Bar Awards Grand Final on June 26 where regional winners will be crowned alongside Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year and the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Judge Tristan O’Hana said: “The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic.”

1 . Charming pub on Sussex / Surrey border is crowned the best in its county The Mill, Haslemere will compete for the title of National Pub & Bar of the Year. Photo: Butcombe Pubs & Inns

