A children’s nursery business has gone up for sale in Horsham.

Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries are looking for someone to join the business as a franchisee.

The premises are sited at the former Roffey Youth Centre in Godwin Way which is currently undergoing redevelopment as a nursery.

Full details of the property including cashflow are available on application: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/monkey-puzzle-day-nursery-to-franchise-in-horsham-for-sale.aspx

Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries has bought the former youth centre in Godwin Way, Horsham, and is looking for a franchisee to run the business. Photo: Sarah Page

The nursery group says that buyers will need at least £150,000 liquid capital to take on the nursery with bank lending making up the remaining 70 per cent of the total project cost.

Horsham District Council has granted planning permission for the nursery which could be open in six months from the start.

Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries says that it has been working closely for the past 15 years “with parents, staff and Ofsted to deliver childcare of the highest quality, providing children with unlimited opportunities to learn, develop and grow within a safe, secure and caring environment.”

The nursery group now has more than 70 childcare settings nationwide. A spokesperson said: “This makes us the UK’s largest childcare franchise network and one of the largest childcare provider overall. We are hugely fortunate to work so closely with our passionate and committed nursery owners, supporting them with the delivery of high-quality childcare.”

The Horsham nursery building was previously a purpose-built youth centre owned by West Sussex County Council. It closed in 2008 amid the county council’s cuts to youth services.