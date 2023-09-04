A triangle-shaped house that featured on TV’s Grand Designs is among the venues that can be viewed at a Heritage Weekend in Pulborough.

Other highlights include a large railway model of Pulborough Station 100 years ago and a 200-year-old strange tower known as the Toat Monument.

The venues are just three of 19 that make up the Heritage Weekend – part of National Heritage Open Days – which takes place this weekend (Saturday and Sunday September 9 and 10). Visitors will be able to see many aspects of the village not normally open to the public.

The ‘hub’ of the weekend is St Mary’s Primary School in Link Lane where a 50-feet long model railway of Pulborough Station in the 1900s will be featured, along with displays about all the other venues, including the history of the school itself. Refreshments will also be available provided by the Little Bean Café.

The 'Triangle House' in Pulborough which featured on the TV show Grand Designs

Public Parking at the School is not available but the village’s Lower Street and station car parks will be open with free parking on both days. ‘Heritage’ classic buses will provide links to most of the locations including the school.

There are three ‘railways’ to visit from the Scale 4 one above to the ’ride-on’ South Downs Light Railway and the ‘full size’ Pulborough Station.

Four 12th century churches are open at Stopham, Hardham, Wiggonholt, as well as St Mary’s Parish Church – all contain many items of interest, some believed unique in the UK.

Other new features,in addition to the Toat Monument and the Triangle House, include an Angling Society display outside the Cornstore, a leaflet-guided Lower Street walk, plans for a guided Nature Walk to the RSPB, mini-tours of Hepworths Brewery and a Brinsbury College talk, while the Oddfellows Arms is open as usual on both days and will provide a ‘Sussex’ musical afternoon on the Sunday.

The Toat Monument in Pulborough is available to view during Pulborough's Heritage Weekend

The Masonic Hall will be giving guided tours and there is even more history at the 300-year-old Old Rectory Garden which is open for the first time, and the nearby Pulborough Sports and Social Club will feature some of its history.

Both nearby vineyards – Stopham and Nutbourne – will be open for tastings on the Saturday.