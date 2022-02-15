A stall was set up at the store in South Street, Tarring, on Monday and Worthing Fairtrade steering committee members Richard Battson and Rod Thick chatted with customers about the products available and how they change the way trade works through better prices, decent working conditions and a fairer deal for farmers and workers in low-income countries.

Along with store manager Alex Smith, they put farmers in the spotlight and explained why the Fairtrade Foundation believes there is hope if everyone acts together.

Bob Smytherman, Co-op member pioneer, said: “We are all facing an existential planetary threat and politicians are still not moving fast enough to stand a chance of keeping warming to 1.5 degrees.

Worthing Fairtrade steering committee members Richard Battson and Rod Thick at Co-op in South Street, Tarring

“Current levels of global heating are already disastrous for the farmers and workers who grow our food – they need the cash to adapt to new ways of farming.

“The life support is that we have another chance with COP27 in 2022 for world leaders to tackle the climate crisis and secure finance, fast.

“Poverty and environmental damage in our food supply chains will not end until exploited farmers are paid fairly, have the power to make their own choices and to plan for the future. Only then will they be able to effectively fight the impacts of the climate crisis.

“This also matters to UK conscious consumers and businesses. Climate change, and the ability of farmers to grow their produce, is also threatening the survival and sustainability of supply chains behind some of the UK’s best-loved imports, such as coffee, cocoa and bananas.”

Fairtrade Fortnight 2022 runs from February 21 to March 6 and carries an urgent message about climate change, the future of our food and those who produce it.

It is an opportunity for individuals, communities and businesses to stand with farmers in low-income countries such as Honduras and Uganda who are affected daily by climate change.