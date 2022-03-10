HGV drivers in Worthing were offered a permanent £2,700 increase to their pay, as Adur & Worthing Councils called on staff to 'reconsider plans' to strike.

The councils said that after a pay review, which began in October, every person in the 109 posts looked at will get a rise of at least six per cent on top of a national backdated pay award of 1.75 per cent. Click here to read more

However, this agreement was made with UNISON — the 'recognised union at the councils'.

The GMB said that, 'just like we saw in Brighton (pictured) and Eastbourne', Adur and Worthing could see residents' rubbish go uncollected and the town centres and communal streets uncleaned. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

GMB union said that its two week strike action for waste, recycling and street cleansing will go ahead from Monday (March 14).

The strike is regarding members’ pay concerns, and 'despite the union providing the council with three weeks’ notice', GMB said there has been 'no movement towards formal negotiations which may have halted the action'.

Gary Palmer, GMB regional organiser, said: “Although we are pleased that our sister union has signed off a deal that was acceptable to their members, our members expectations are higher than that.

“Council officers can make deals with whoever they wish, but any agreement to halt industrial action by GMB members would have to be made with GMB.

A bin collection strike in Eastbourne ended in January, as staff accepted a pay rise.

“We are, as always, happy to end this formal dispute, but this would have to be through formal negotiations and a formal agreement, as a chat won’t cut it.

“We have patiently waited for the call that means real negotiations can commence on our members’ pay concerns, and we’ve headlined our demands to the council in the hope that we might start formal talks and yet have received nothing in return

“From Monday, GMB we will be even easier to get hold of as we’ll be on the picket line with our members."

A bin collection strike ended in Eastbourne last month, as staff accept a pay rise. Eastbourne Borough Council said the initial pay rise is to £12.50 an hour – which is a five per cent increase for the highest paid drivers and a 15 per cent rise for the lowest paid.

Mark Turner, GMB B50 branch secretary, said GMB remains ready to enter formal talks 'to avoid a lengthy dispute'.