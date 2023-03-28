Edit Account-Sign Out
Construction of new Horsham Aldi store may now be back on track after delays

Construction of a new Aldi supermarket in Horsham may now be back on track following delays.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 28th Mar 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 13:01 BST

The discount retailer revealed last week that building of the new store at Tanbridge Retail Park in Albion Way had hit a hitch.

An Aldi spokesperson said that it had hoped to open the purpose-built new supermarket in October but feared the opening could be delayed because of ‘factors outside of its control.’

However, Southern Water has now revealed that it was undertaking investigations at the site which have now been resolved.

How the new Aldi supermarket in Albion Way, Horsham, could look
A spokesperson said: “The proposed development of Aldi is on a public sewer, which required some further investigation.

“We have now worked with Aldi and completed our investigation. We will be taking no further action regarding this matter.”

Last week the Aldi spokesperson said: "We look forward to opening the store at the earliest opportunity, creating 35 new jobs and helping local people shop and save closer to home.”

