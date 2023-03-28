Construction of a new Aldi supermarket in Horsham may now be back on track following delays.

The discount retailer revealed last week that building of the new store at Tanbridge Retail Park in Albion Way had hit a hitch.

An Aldi spokesperson said that it had hoped to open the purpose-built new supermarket in October but feared the opening could be delayed because of ‘factors outside of its control.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Southern Water has now revealed that it was undertaking investigations at the site which have now been resolved.

How the new Aldi supermarket in Albion Way, Horsham, could look

A spokesperson said: “The proposed development of Aldi is on a public sewer, which required some further investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have now worked with Aldi and completed our investigation. We will be taking no further action regarding this matter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad