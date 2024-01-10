Crawley foodbank grabs vital supplies in trolley dash at grand opening of new Poundstretcher store
Poundstretcher opened today (Wednesday, January 10) in The Broadway in the town centre and as part of it’s grand opening they invited a member of The Easter Team to do a 60 second trolley dash. Operations manager Su Parrish took on the challenge in the new store – you can see a video of the trolley dash and interview with Su above.
The Easter Team, which is part of the Crawley Foodbank Partnership, provides food parcels for people in Crawley and Su used the challenge to get vital supplies.
"I didn’t realise how quickly 60 seconds would go,” she told us shortly after the challenge. “I went round and collected things that will be used and go in our food parcels and our premises. It’s a brilliant start to the opening of Poundstretcher, it’s a really kind thing to do and it’s possibly the most exciting email invitation I have had.
“I tried to go for specific things we need. At the moment we are short of tea bags so I got some big bags of those, coffee as that’s quite expensive, cleaning products as lots of our families need cleaning items, some storages and a broom. These are all things I would otherwise have had to buy. So it’s a huge bonus for us.”
If you would like to donate to The Easter Team, visit https://www.theeasterteam.org/ and there is also a hub behind County Mall Shopping Centre. Su added: “Sometimes people come in and bring us cash and cheques.”