Fund our Food Banks scheme for Adur and Worthing ramps up with more match funding

A food bank funding scheme for Adur and Worthing has ramped up, with the promise of more match funding.

Fund our Food Banks is raising funds to feed people in Adur and Worthing this winter.

The funding boost from the Aviva Community Fund and Co-op Warm Spaces means for the next 10 days, every £1 donated will be tripled, resulting in £3 going to the Fund our Food Banks scheme raising funds to feed people in for Adur and Worthing.

The scheme was launched in November and the crowd funder is expected to come to an end on January 26, so time is of the essence to maximise donations.

The Adur and Worthing Food Network appeal has raised more than £12,300 so far. Visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/fund-our-foodbanks to make a donation.