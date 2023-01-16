Fund our Food Banks scheme for Adur and Worthing ramps up with more match funding

Fund our Food Banks is raising funds to feed people in Adur and Worthing this winter.
The funding boost from the Aviva Community Fund and Co-op Warm Spaces means for the next 10 days, every £1 donated will be tripled, resulting in £3 going to the Fund our Food Banks scheme raising funds to feed people in for Adur and Worthing.
The scheme was launched in November and the crowd funder is expected to come to an end on January 26, so time is of the essence to maximise donations.
Worthing businesses and individuals pitch in to support Adur and Worthing food banks at a time of unprecedented demand
The Adur and Worthing Food Network appeal has raised more than £12,300 so far. Visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/fund-our-foodbanks to make a donation.
Food banks supported by the Adur and Worthing Food Network include Worthing Soup Kitchen, Worthing Food Foundation, Worthing Vegan Foodbank, Broadwater Support Group and Lancing and Sompting Foodbank.