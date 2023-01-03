Council tax reduction and household support is on offer across the Lewes district.

There are multiple schemes in place to help low income households through the cost of living. Take a look at what’s available to you, and make the most of what’s on offer.

The Local Council Tax Reduction Scheme (LCTR) provides support by allowing for up to 100 per cent of council tax liability to be forgiven by Lewes District Council.

This scheme supports 3,500 disadvantaged residents in the area, with around 2,000 residents who do not have to pay any council tax.

Southover House, Lewes District Council

The cost of the scheme is £8.3 million and is shared by councils and services in relation to their share of council tax, as the reduction in tax collected reduces the Council Tax Base.

However, the council hopes that reducing the council tax of the most disadvantaged increases their disposable income, which can be spent in the local area and supports business growth.

The council also offers an Exceptional Hardship Payment (EHP) Scheme which provides additional financial support to those who receive Council Tax Reduction. Both schemes will continue into the new year.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Deputy Leader of the Council, said: “It was our priority to put vulnerable residents first when we launched this scheme early this year and now, in the midst of the worst cost of living crisis in half a century, it has become more crucial than ever for thousands of local people."

Newhaven Job Centre. Photo by Izzi Vaughan.

Also available are the Household Support Grant and the Lewes district ‘safety net’ fund for those struggling to pay for heating, lightning, water bills or food. There is only one application for both of these payments, and you must be in receipt of Housing Benefit or Council Tax Reduction, but no other benefits such as Universal Credit. Those who do not qualify for means tested benefits but have a low household income can also apply.

This fund will come in a direct one-off payment of £250 per household, and eligible residents can also receive a £400 top-up payment from the Cost of Living Emergency Fund.

From April 2013 the government abolished the national Council Tax Benefit scheme, which required local authorities to adopt their own schemes of support and cut funding by 10 per cent.

These programmes are supported by the Department for Work and Pensions, with £3.9 million allocated to East Sussex.

East Sussex County Council provide a warm homes check service, so if you are worried about keeping warm at home and you are on low income you can contact their team to get free advice and see if you qualify for help with upgrades such as windows, boilers or insulation.

The Housing Solutions team are there to help resolve housing problems. If you are struggling you will be allocated a Specialist Advisor who will discuss your housing options with you.

Citizens Advice can also direct you to a range of advice and help services, and can put you in touch with voluntary groups and food banks in your area, who have been given extra funding.

