Located in the heart of the South Downs National Park in the picturesque village of Selham – between Midhurst and Petworth – The Three Moles is a real hidden gem.

Named the best pub in West Sussex, the traditional countryside watering hole – bursting with history and character – offers great quality, locally sourced food. Famous for its roast dinners, the pub also offers delicious stone baked pizzas and the finest real ales.

Tom Richardson, owner of The Three Moles, said: "The Three Moles serves a traditional pub grub menu such as ham, egg & chips, burgers, scampi and a selection of basket meals along with our delicious home made stone baked pizzas and our Sunday Roasts with several reviews saying that it’s the best roast in Sussex!”

After having a Sunday lunch at The Three Moles, it’s hard to argue against that statement. It really does take some beating.

I opted for the roast topside of beef, which was served with roast potatoes, honey roasted carrots and parsnips, roasted sweet potato, a (giant) Yorkshire pudding, tenderstem broccoli, gravy and a side dish of vegetables.

It’s hard to find the right words to do the meal justice. It was quite simply, top notch and devoured in no time at all – with no traces of food left on my plate. I cheekily tried a bit of my partner’s roast chicken which was equally as delicious – definitely one for next time!

I had just about enough room for a Biscoff cheesecake. To be honest, it was so good, I could have eaten two.

There was a real homely and cosy feel inside the pub, which was beautifully decorated by drawings and artwork. I loved the mole ornaments on the windowsill – which I felt added to the charm of the place.

The divine roast dinners outside – there is so much more on offer.

Landlord Ollie Boulton said: “We are really over the moon and excited with the awards we have got recently. We are a small country pub in the heart of the South Downs National Park, serving traditional pub grub, Sunday Roasts and our delicious pizza menu.

"We will be hosting an array of events, from drag evenings to Folk nights, Armed Forces Veterans Show Band along with so many other things.”

Not only that – but the pub also has a large tiered beer garden with an outdoor bar and host a variety of live music and entertainment in the garden over the summer months.

Tom added: “Our staff are very important to us, without the rest of the team, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. Everyone’s got great ideas and we all share them with each other to create the best experience we can for people.”

The Three Moles will compete for the title of National Pub & Bar of the Year.

The news that the pub was shortlisted for the best in the UK came weeks after it became a UK finalist in the Community Pub Heroes Award for Sustainability. The team was invited to the Houses of Parliament for the presentation.

The venue has also received a silver award from the South Downs National Park for sustainability as well as a sustainability champion award from the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) last year.

If you haven’t already paid a visit to The Three Moles – do yourself a favour.

1 . Countryside pub named the best in West Sussex is the perfect place for a Sunday roast The Three Moles in Selham, known locally for its roast dinners, has been nominated for a top award – so we went to try it out for ourselves. Photo: Sam Morton

