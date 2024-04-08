The best roast in Sussex? This countryside pub has been nominated for top prize

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pubs and bars from across the entirety of the United Kingdom are celebrating after being named the best in their respective counties.

Each of these venues have been named the best in the South East of England and will compete for the title of National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Three Moles, in Selham – between Midhurst and Petworth – was among the pubs in the shortlist.

A countryside pub in Sussex, famous locally for its roast dinners, has been nominated for a top award. Photo: The Three Moles

This comes weeks after the pub became a UK finalist in the Community Pub Heroes Award for Sustainability. The team was invited to the Houses of Parliament for the presentation.

The venue has also received a silver award from the South Downs National Park for sustainability as well as a sustainability champion award from the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) last year.

A spokesperson for the The Three Moles said: “We are a very friendly small countryside pub in a rural village in the heart of the South Downs National Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We pride ourselves on being a traditional pub. We have a large tiered beer garden with an outdoor bar and host a variety of live music and entertainment in the garden over the summer months.

The Three Moles, in Selham, became a UK finalist in the Community Pub Heroes Award for Sustainability. The team was invited to the Houses of Parliament for the presentation, joined by Chichester MP Gillian Keegan. Photo: The Three Moles

"Some of our events this year include; June 8 – drag night, June 15 – Dr Busker & the Dorset Rats, June 20 – The Noble Jacks (as part of the Graffham Arts Festival), June 29 – Armed Forces Day – The UK Forces Veterans Show Band at lunchtime followed by Lancashire Belle, a 1940s wartime singer in the evening with displays from a women’s land army reenactment group and the army in between, July 13 – The Captains Beard, sea shanties pirate style, July 27 – ABBA tribute night and more.

"Local is important to us – our entire gin range is made in Sussex or just over the border in to Surrey, our meat comes from local farms via a local butcher, our crisps are from a Sussex based company, as are our soft drinks and mixers. We support local events and recently became the sponsor of the Graffham Pickleball Club.