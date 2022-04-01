County Mall to install 100ft slide to celebrate 30th birthday

The award-wining shopping centre has revealed that shoppers will be able to get from the top floor of the car park to the lower mall in less than 30 seconds.

The ‘Slide n Shop’ attraction will be open from as early as next week and will be open until April 1, 2023.

The 100ft slide will be sponsored by the Crawley Observer and Spotted:Crawley and will be platinum coloured to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.

The new slide will go from the top floor to the lower mall, with a stop off at the upper mall

And as the town is celebrating its 75th anniversary, shoppers will descend into a diamond-shaped pool of foam bricks to ensure a soft landing.

The slide will have a stop off point at both the upper and lower mall.

Simon Cuckow, Centre Manager for County Mall said: “With us celebrating our 30th Birthday this year, what better way to commemorate this milestone than installing a slide for our customers! I can’t wait to see all our customers sliding into the mall every day!”

Daniel Armstrong from Spotted:Crawley said: “"I personally cannot wait for the slide to be operational, it's going to make shopping trips a lot more enjoyable for me."

County Mall is celebrating its 30th birthday this year

Ellis Peters, community reporter for the Crawley Observer, said: “Shopping can be such a mundane task at times, this will be a great addition to the Mall. “I can’t think of a more appropriate date for this news to be announced, especially with the Mall celebrating its 30th anniversary.”

This story was an April Fool.