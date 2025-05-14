Photos and video taken by photographer Eddie Mitchell today (May 14), shows a large chunk of the iconic pagoda-style building has now gone. Workmen can be seen on the site, as well as several diggers.

The first photos of the demolition of what used to be the firm’s headquarters appeared last week. It came after after it was revealed that two warehouse buildings – previously occupied by Amazon and The Body Shop in Watersmead Business Park, Wick – could become a hub of retail stores.

Details of which retailers might be opening have not yet been revealed, but Hallway Properties announced the first steps in a proposed redevelopment project that would pave the way for a new wave of shops in Littlehampton. What they have said is the plan will feature ‘some of the biggest names in retail’.

Technical documents were submitted to Arun District Council for the redevelopment of land at Norway Lane.

As of February 2025, the developer said: “The proposals aim to transform this long, unused space with a vibrant mix of retailers, featuring clothing and food stores, offering improved convenience for surrounding communities as well as new local jobs and training opportunities.

“The submission of technical documents marks the first step in the planning journey, with public consultation on the proposals due to be announced separately soon and a planning application submission in Spring. The early technical submissions relate to initial demolition works on part of the site to facilitate enabling works and site investigation.

"Furthermore, they also include screening the project for an Environmental Impact Assessment in preparation for a future planning application. Both will be explained further in the forthcoming community consultation.”

It comes after news at the end of last year that The Body Shop was relocating its head office to Brighton. The company, a stalwart of British high streets for almost 50 years, opened its first store in Brighton in 1976.

Founded by the late, Dame Anita Roddick, the little green shop went on to become a global phenomenon, scaling to over 1,900 stores, in 75 countries. The Body Shop pioneered a new approach to selling cosmetic products that was totally at odds with the norms of the industry, putting ethics and sustainability at the heart of its products.

Residents reacted with sadness on social media at the loss of the building.

These are some of the comments left on the Littlehampton Gazette Facebook page.

Susan Stockwood: “What an awful waste of an iconic building.”

Tracey Munnelly: “Part of our history. Anita Roddick would be so sad.”

Jimmy Beeney: “It was a beautiful building. I remember it being built, now I'm witnessing it being demolished.”

Karen Regester: “This makes me so sad. So many memories working at that place. The friendships formed to be treasured forever, and where I met my husband. I remember seeing this building since forever and will be a shame for this landmark to be no more.”

Some people shared an alternative view.

Simon Todd wrote: “It’s not that easy to repurpose a building like the body shop. It was finished in 1990 so it’s 35 years old – it just wouldn’t be viable to the investors to convert in to shops and restaurants.

“If we get shops and entertainment it’s going to be good for the area. I think the little side building should be saved and used as a bar or a café / community hall , that keeps the spirit.”

There have also been calls for a tribute to the late Dame Anita Roddick to be featured on the new site.

The Body Shop The former The Body Shop pagoda-style building in Littlehampton is being demolished

