People have expressed sadness, and shared their memories, after demolition works began at the historic Body Shop building in Littlehampton.

This came after technical documents were submitted to Arun District Council for the redevelopment of land at Norway Lane. It is made up of two warehouse buildings, previously occupied by Amazon, and the former headquarters of The Body Shop, which forms part of the wider Watersmead Business Park.

The most common response to the demolition has been one of sadness at the loss of such an historic and iconic building.

The iconic pagoda-style former home of The Body Shop in Littlehampton is being demolished. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

At the forefront of many people’s minds, too, is the late founder of The Body Shop, Dame Anita Roddick.

Best known for her Body Shop cosmetic chain, Dame Anita also played a key part in the West Sussex community, acting as patron and trustee for a number of charities and organisations in Chichester and Bognor Regis. She passed away, aged 64, in September 2007.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “We understand that it’s sad for the community to see such an iconic building, deeply connected to our local heritage and a company founded by a pioneering businesswoman from our district, being demolished.

“Our planning team received an application for the site which is being dealt with following the usual procedure.

Founded by the late, Dame Anita Roddick, the little green shop went on to become a global phenomenon, scaling to over 1,900 stores, in 75 countries. The Body Shop pioneered a new approach to selling cosmetic products that was totally at odds with the norms of the industry, putting ethics and sustainability at the heart of its products. Photo: Louise Adams / National World

“The land isn’t owned by Arun District Council, but we will speak to the landowners to make a request for some kind of tribute to honour Bodyshop founder Anita Roddick on site.

"It will be the landowners’ decision whether this is something they wish to do.

“Members of the public may wish to make representations as part of the planning process to also request a tribute.

“The planning application can be found at www1.arun.gov.uk/aplanning/OcellaWeb/planningDetails?reference=LU/27/25/DEM.”

Hundreds of people – including those from out of town who visited Littlehampton for The Body Shop – have spoken of their sadness this week. There have also been calls for the neighbouring roundabout to be officially named ‘the Body Shop Roundabout’ – as it is known locally.

These are some of the comments left on the Littlehampton Gazette Facebook page.

Susan Stockwood: “What an awful waste of an iconic building.”

Tracey Munnelly: “Part of our history. Anita Roddick would be so sad.”

Jimmy Beeney: “It was a beautiful building. I remember it being built, now I'm witnessing it being demolished.”

Karen Regester: “This makes me so sad. So many memories working at that place. The friendships formed to be treasured forever, and where I met my husband. I remember seeing this building since forever and will be a shame for this landmark to be no more.”

Some people shared an alternative view.

Simon Todd wrote: “It’s not that easy to repurpose a building like the body shop. It was finished in 1990 so it’s 35 years old – it just wouldn’t be viable to the investors to convert in to shops and restaurants.

“If we get shops and entertainment it’s going to be good for the area. I think the little side building should be saved and used as a bar or a café / community hall , that keeps the spirit.”

Steve Parry added: “I'm personally looking forward to the new investment, jobs and the much-needed boost this will bring to the area. The building itself isn’t listed and I suspect it would be very difficult to reuse or repurpose.

“That said, I do understand and respect that some locals will feel a sense of loss or concern. It’s going to be important that our voices are heard as part of this process and maybe add a touch of the old building to the new design.”

Details of which retailers might be opening have not yet been revealed, but Hallway Properties announced the first steps in a proposed redevelopment project that would pave the way for a new wave of shops in Littlehampton. What they have said is the plan will feature ‘some of the biggest names in retail’.

Mark Harris, partner at Freeths, who are advising and leading on the planning process, said: “This is the beginning of a process that will bring new life to a site that currently sits empty.

"While it’s too early to announce the names involved, we can share that discussions are progressing with some of the UK’s most recognisable retailers. We are looking forward to sharing more information and meeting with local people as part of the upcoming public consultation, with details due to be announced shortly.”

It comes after news at the end of last year that The Body Shop was relocating its head office to Brighton.

The company, a stalwart of British high streets for almost 50 years, opened its first store in Brighton in 1976.

