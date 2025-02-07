DWP Winter Fuel Payment: £300 heating allowance claims open now if you haven’t received support - eligibility
Pensioners eligible for the DWP Winter Fuel Payment who have not yet received it can now contact the benefits department if they have not received their confirmation letter.
This lump sum payment of £200 or £300 is provided to households receiving Pension Credit to help cover higher energy costs during the colder months.
According to government guidance, most payments were made automatically in November or December.
Eligible pensioners should have received a letter detailing the amount they will receive, and the bank account the payment will be made into - typically the same one used for Pension Credit or other benefits.
Most pensioners who did not receive a letter or the payment in your account by January 29, 2025, are advised to contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre.
Do I need to contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre?
This is the first year the DWP has means-tested the Winter Fuel Payment. Instead of all pensioners over 66 receiving it, only those claiming certain benefits are eligible.
While Pension Credit is the main qualifying benefit, eligibility also includes those claiming or receiving:
- Universal Credit
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- Income Support
- Child Tax Credit
- Working Tax Credit
If you have applied for one of these benefits but have not yet received a decision, there is no need to contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre.
Despite the Winter Fuel Payment being made means-tested, pensioners remain among the best-supported benefit claimants in the country, with the State Pension set to rise by 4.1% this April, thanks to the triple-lock system, which ensures pensions increase by the highest of inflation, wage growth, or 2.5%.
In contrast, other benefits, such as disability support and child-related payments, will see a smaller 1.7% increase, as their uprating is tied to the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rate of inflation from the previous September.
In 2024, this figure was at its lowest in three years, meaning many working-age claimants will receive a much more modest uplift.
If you are eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment, you can also contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre if you:
- Need to report a change in circumstances
- Need to update your address or personal details
- Wish to cancel future payments
- Want to return a payment
Report any changes in circumstances as soon as possible, such as stopping a benefit, moving house, or moving into a care home, as these may affect your Winter Fuel Payment amount.
How do I contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre?
You can reach the Winter Fuel Payment Centre helpline at 0800 731 0160 or send a letter by post. For more information, head to the Government’s website.
When contacting the payment centre, be ready to provide your:
- Name
- Address
- Date of birth
- National Insurance (NI) number
