An East Sussex pub has been named as one of the 20 cosiests places in the UK to visit this autumn for a micro-break.

The Ram Inn at Firle was praised in a list compiled by The Times newspaper.

It said: "This traditional pub in the South Downs comes into its own as the days get a little shorter, with a candlelit dining room and open fires in the main bar."

"Eight cosy rooms above the pub look out onto Firle village with exposed beams," it added.

A spokesperson for The Ram said: "The Ram is just as atmospheric in the winter as the summer. We cook up our famous roast dinners and sticky toffee every Sunday and invite customers to cosy up next to the fire - muddy boots very much welcome!

"We are so proud to be at the heart of Firle Village and our loyal locals keep the atmosphere alive even on the dreariest of Tuesday afternoons; we also welcome plenty of walkers, bikers, artists, ‘weekend awayers’ and Glyndebourne Opera House guests."

They added "We’re absolutely delighted to be featured in The Times’ list of the 20 cosiest pubs with rooms. Creating a welcoming, cosy atmosphere for our guests has always been at the heart of what we do, and it’s wonderful to see that recognised."

