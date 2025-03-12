A temporary home has been found for the banking hub in Hailsham.

Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect access to cash across the UK, has opened a temporary home for the banking hub in Hailsham – located in the Post Office, 10 High Street, BN27 1BJ.

While the hub in Hailsham is up and running from Wednesday (March 12), Cash Access UK confirmed it is currently working to ‘secure a long-term home’ for the banking hub which ‘will offer the same services’.

Customers of all major banks can visit any weekday between 9am-5pm to ‘carry out regular cash transactions’ – including cash withdrawals and deposits as well as checking balances or paying bills.

Additionally, the hub also offers a ‘community banker service’, where customers can talk to their own bank in a private space about ‘more complicated issues’ on the day their bank is in the hub.

– Monday: Barclays

– Tuesday: Lloyds (from early April)

– Wednesday: NatWest

– Thursday: HSBC

– Friday: Halifax (from early April)

This is the first banking hub to open in East Sussex, bringing the total number of hubs open across the country to 130.

Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK: “I’m delighted to announce that we have opened the temporary banking hub in Hailsham.

"We're very grateful that the Post Office has provided us with this temporary space, and we are looking forward to sharing positive news about the hub’s permanent location soon.”

If you would like to know more about the banking hubs please contact: [email protected]