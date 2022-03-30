Eastbourne Waitrose’s Easter treats pricing ‘doesn’t add up’

Resident Phil Hall noticed the price errors on March 24, with five Creme Eggs for £2 or 10 for £6.
He said it ‘clearly doesn’t add up’.
Phil said, “It takes advantage of those who struggle with numbers or those who understandably assume buying in bulk will always be cheaper.”
A Waitrose spokesperson said, “We’re always looking to offer great value and cut prices across a range of products in the run up to Easter.
“Amongst the egg-citement, we forgot to update the label for these Creme Eggs in our Eastbourne branch. Thankfully, customers would’ve been charged the correct, lower price at the checkout though.
“We’ve since updated the label so customers know they don’t have to shell out more.”
