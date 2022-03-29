Eastbourne seafront hotel could be installing solar panels

Hydro Hotel in Mount Road has applied to Eastbourne Borough Council to install the panels, which would give the business a lifetime bill saving of £605,817, plans say.

Planning documents say the solar panels would be installed on the single story buildings within the car park and on the flat roof of the hotel.

Jonathan Owen, general manager of the hotel, said, “The Hydro Hotel would like to make the most of its south facing elevation and utilise solar panels to aid the energy usage of the hotel.

Hydro Hotel could be getting solar panels soon. Photo from Eastbourne Borough Council. SUS-220323-115118001

“Although a significant investment to the business, it will have a minimum lifespan of 25 years and enable the hotel to use self-generated electricity on average for 25 per cent of the time throughout the year.

“The expected output will be 62.48 megawatt hours annually, reducing the carbon footprint by 14.56 tonnes.

“The solar panels will be attached to the roof at the rear of the hotel for sympathetic aesthetics and maximum energy generation.”

The target determination date is May 11 (reference: 220230).