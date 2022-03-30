Electric Palace cinema in Hastings Old Town set to reopen

The Real Charlie Chaplin

The cinema’s co-founder and director Rebecca E Marshall said: “Having taken the difficult decision to close its doors this January, the cinema launched a hugely successful community fundraising appeal which raised more than £17,000, enabling it to reopen this month.

“The official reopening film this week is The Real Charlie Chaplin. It shares the incredible story of Chaplin and his meteoric rise from the slums of Victorian London to the heights of Hollywood superstardom.

“While it was closed the cinema launched a survey to its supporters, and as a result of respondents’ feedback the Electric Palace has introduced a range of changes for its reopening.”

Rebecca explained: “We want to make sure that we use your incredibly generous donations to our Crowdfunder to provide you with more of what you want from the Electric Palace.

“As a result of your survey responses, we've made a few changes to our programming and the way we operate,”

“Changes coming to the cinema include new Sunday morning screenings from the start of May, an earlier evening screening start time of 7.30pm, more live music and comedy, and a forthcoming season of Formative Films chosen by special guests. There will also be occasional 80s or 90s blockbusters, starting in May with Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 smash The Outsiders starring Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Tom Cruise and Patrick Swayze. The Electric Palace will continue to champion F-Rated films – films directed by women and/or written by women.

“The team will also be providing more local refreshments and snacks, and it hopes to offer a new film and Sunday lunch meal deal option too.”

The cinema’s marketing manager Annie Mannion: “We would like to thank all the amazing people of our wonderful town and beyond for all your generous donations, which have enabled us to reopen. And to everyone who loves this community cinema, please continue to support us in 2022, the Electric Palace’s 20th anniversary,

“Take a look at the upcoming screenings and events including Ali and Ava, The Consequences of Love, Dune, Sing-along-a-Wickerman and more.”

Book now: www.electricpalacecinema.com

