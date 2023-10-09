End of an era as Horsham Wilko closes for final time
Stores in Crawley, Eastbourne and Bognor closed in September and Worthing and Burgess Hill branches shut on Thursday (October 5).
Shoppers visited the Horsham branch in Swan Walk shopping centre for the last time yesterday, snapping up a few remaining bargains from the otherwise empty shelves.
The nationwide business had been trading since 1930 but has now ceased after the failure of rescue bids.
Horsham residents took to social media to share their sadness. One woman said: “Goodbye Wilkos thanks for the memories.”
Another said: “Huge loss.” And another: “Loved Wilko, shame to see it go.”
Another said: “This store will be missed.” And another added: “While I worked in Horsham, this was my favourite store, great staff, great choice. Good luck everyone in your search for new employment.”