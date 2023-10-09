BREAKING
People in Horsham are marking the end of an era as the town’s Wilko store closed for the final time yesterday (Sunday).
Sarah Page
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 10:09 BST
The shop was the last Wilko in Sussex to shut following the company’s collapse.

Stores in Crawley, Eastbourne and Bognor closed in September and Worthing and Burgess Hill branches shut on Thursday (October 5).

Shoppers visited the Horsham branch in Swan Walk shopping centre for the last time yesterday, snapping up a few remaining bargains from the otherwise empty shelves.

Wilko's Horsham store was among the last in the country to close as it shut its doors for the final time yesterday (October 8), Photo: Sarah PageWilko's Horsham store was among the last in the country to close as it shut its doors for the final time yesterday (October 8), Photo: Sarah Page
The nationwide business had been trading since 1930 but has now ceased after the failure of rescue bids.

Horsham residents took to social media to share their sadness. One woman said: “Goodbye Wilkos thanks for the memories.”

Another said: “Huge loss.” And another: “Loved Wilko, shame to see it go.”

Most shelves in Horsham's Wilko store were bare on its last day of trading. Photo: Sarah PageMost shelves in Horsham's Wilko store were bare on its last day of trading. Photo: Sarah Page
Another said: “This store will be missed.” And another added: “While I worked in Horsham, this was my favourite store, great staff, great choice. Good luck everyone in your search for new employment.”

