Sussex Gogglebox telly star to join TV's Dancing On Ice
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stephen, who runs two hairdressing salons in Sussex with his husband Daniel, annnounced recently on Instagram that they were quitting Gogglebox.
“After 10years on the sofa with Gogglebox, it’s time for new adventures,” he said.
And Dancing On Ice producers revealed today (Tuesday) that Stephen will be the seventh contestant lined up for the new 2024 series.
Stephen joined TV presenter Lorraine Kelly on ITV's Lorraine this morning (October 3) where he also confirmed his new role and opened up about his skating experience to date.
He said: “The last time I was on the ice I was 13 – about 40 years ago.” But, he said, he was “really excited and really nervious about it but I just want to get at it now."
He said he thought the show was “one of the biggest challenges on TV – it’s five or six months training and the live shows.”
Stephen, whose day job is a professional hairdresser, runs hair salons in Storrington and Hurstpierpoint with his husband Daniel. And Daniel – at work at their salon in Hurstpierpoint today – said that Stephen was due to start skating training ‘in a week or so’ after discovering who his ice-skating partner will be.
And is Daniel worried about Stephen taking a tumble on the ice? – “I’m sure he’s going to be fabulous,” he said.
The reality TV pair launched ‘Lustig & Webb Salon de Coiffure’ in Mill Lane, Storrington, in June. Both have been hairdressers for over 20 years.