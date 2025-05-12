Fears over drink 'spiking' prompt plans for changes at Horsham bar

Fears about drinks being ‘spiked’ are prompting plans for changes at a Horsham bar.

The M Bar in Piries Place is seeking permission from Horsham District Council to keep its outside seating area open until 2am on Fridays, Saturdays and bank holidays to allow customers to sit outside with their drinks.

Currently customers cannot drink outside after 10.30pm and have to leave their drinks unattended at the door when they go outside for a cigarette or vape. Silver Fox Management, which runs the M Bar, say in a statement to the council: “This concerns guests, especially women, as people cannot be sure their drinks are not ‘spiked’. We have anti-spiking measures in place, however customers still don’t feel their drink can be guaranteed to be safe.”

They add: “Customers are leaving our establishment at 10.30pm at the point they cannot take drinks outside, they can walk 30 metres to our only competitor that is open at this time and they are allowed to take drinks outside in the smoking areas until close.

“As we come into summer we know we will continue to lose significant trade due to the current restriction that is in place.

"For the survival of the business (which is a late night drinking bar) we need to implement this change to remain on a par with the other late night drinking establishment in town.”

They say they want to operate the bar and restaurant as it currently is but with the following changes: Friday – Saturday to enable drinks to be taken outside until 1.45am (including bank holidays) which will enable guests to be seated or standing with drinks outside until they close.

They say doormen will be in place in the smoking area fronting Piries Place from 10pm to ensure noise is kept to a minimum, ID checks are made and that any drinks taken outside after 10pm will be in plastic containers, except for beer bottles.

If approved, there would be no further table service/eating outside after 9.45pm and all windows and doors would be closed from 10pm.

Front door supervisors would ask guests to leave quietly by 2am and, if possible, direct guests to a nearby taxi rank away from any residential properties.