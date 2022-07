People took to Facebook to try and discover what was being filmed, comments included an adaption of CJ Tudor’s book The Burning Girls, and Straight Shooter for streaming site Netflix.

A spokesperson at Netflix said: “I can confirm that we don't have a title of that name shooting in Midhurst.”

This follows filming at Petworth House earlier in the year, when it shut its doors in March and April, the projects may not be linked.

The Downs between Midhurst and Petersfield