First look as scaffolding comes down at £120million development in Brighton

New photos have revealed the first look at Edward Street Quarter’s bricked exterior as scaffolding is coming down across the site.

The £120 million build on Edward Street in central Brighton will include 168 new homes and 125,000 sq ft of Grade A office space, as well as 20,000 sq ft of leisure, retail and hospitality facilities.

The development offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments – many with outside space and all with access to an impressive panoramic roof terrace and private garden for residents only.

Edward Street Quarter’s bricked exterior is revealed after the scaffolding is taken down Photo/Kevin Meredith

Steve Eccles, director at developer Socius, said: “Taking down scaffolding is always a highly-anticipated part of any development process – you can see the brickwork and it provides the first real glimpse as to how the building will look when complete.

“We were determined for Edward Street Quarter to go above and beyond expectations which is why we have incorporated elements such as our exclusive roof terrace for our residential apartments, three public art sculptures, two public squares, an app to bring the community together, an exemplary cycle scheme to encourage healthy living and so much more.”

For more information, visit www.edwardstreetquarter.com

