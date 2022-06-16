First look as scaffolding comes down at £120million development in Brighton

The Edward Street Quarter is on the site of the former AMEX House in Brighton and is set to be complete this summer.

By Nicola Caines
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 5:05 pm

New photos have revealed the first look at Edward Street Quarter’s bricked exterior as scaffolding is coming down across the site.

The £120 million build on Edward Street in central Brighton will include 168 new homes and 125,000 sq ft of Grade A office space, as well as 20,000 sq ft of leisure, retail and hospitality facilities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The development offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments – many with outside space and all with access to an impressive panoramic roof terrace and private garden for residents only.

Edward Street Quarter’s bricked exterior is revealed after the scaffolding is taken down Photo/Kevin Meredith

Steve Eccles, director at developer Socius, said: “Taking down scaffolding is always a highly-anticipated part of any development process – you can see the brickwork and it provides the first real glimpse as to how the building will look when complete.

“We were determined for Edward Street Quarter to go above and beyond expectations which is why we have incorporated elements such as our exclusive roof terrace for our residential apartments, three public art sculptures, two public squares, an app to bring the community together, an exemplary cycle scheme to encourage healthy living and so much more.”

For more information, visit www.edwardstreetquarter.com

SEE ALSO: GALLERY: Brighton Skies photographers capture first sunset shots from roof terrace of new city development | SussexWorld (sussexexpress.co.uk)

Edward Street Quarter’s bricked exterior is revealed after the scaffolding is taken down Photo/Kevin Meredith

Read More

Read More
WATCH: Video shows how new Kingsway to the Sea Hove seafront transformation woul...
Edward Street Quarter’s bricked exterior is revealed after the scaffolding is taken down Photo/Kevin Meredith