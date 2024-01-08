A series of seasonal ‘forest bathing’ retreats are to launch soon at a Horsham hotel.

The five-star South Lodge Hotel at Lower Beeding is to kick off its series of one-day wellness retreats in March.

Guests will be invited to ‘switch off from the everyday and switch on their senses to recharge and reconnect in the Sussex countryside’ with forest-bathing expert Helena Skoog.

The one-day nature immersion spa experiences harness the power of Shinrin-Yoku, the Japanese awareness meditation of forest bathing which is said to be a profound antidote to anxiety, depression, fear, and tension.

A series of seasonal 'forest bathing' retreats are to be held at luxury Horsham hotel South Lodge

Led by Helena Skoog, who has lived off-grid for five years among ancient forestry, guests will embark on a simple nature walk and also experience a wellbeing session of Qigong and breath work to balance parasympathetic and sympathetic nervous systems which is said to calm the mind and reducing the stress of everyday life.

Dates scheduled for the experience are March 16; June 15 and October 19.

A hotel spokesperson said: “The transformational experiences connect guests to the power of the mind and the natural world, while enjoying the comforts of country house spa hotel, South Lodge.

"Participants will have access to the extensive 44,000 sq. ft spa overlooking the South Downs, designed to complement the natural landscape helping guests to be naturally themselves.”