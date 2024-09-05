Former South Downs salmon smokery goes up for sale by auction

By Sarah Page
Published 5th Sep 2024, 15:25 BST
A former salmon smokery at the foot of the South Downs has been put up for sale by auction.

The Springs in Edburton near Henfield is among lots in a sale by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers later this month.

The 8.9 acre site is listed with a freehold guide price of £575,000-£600,000 and it is described as ‘suitable for a variety of uses.’

The former salmon smoking distribution and retail business includes retail offices, stores, cold rooms and workshops.

A former salmon smokery at the foot of the South Downs is up for sale by auctionplaceholder image
There is also a substantial yard and parking areas together with a large wooded area including a chalk water spring and an adjoining paddock.

A spokesperson for Clive Emson said: “It is considered suitable for a variety of uses including leisure/retail development opportunities, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The property is within the South Downs National Park with direct access by footpath to the South Downs Way.

