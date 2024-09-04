Shoppers' 'delight' following opening of new butcher's store in Horsham

By Sarah Page
Published 4th Sep 2024, 15:02 BST
Shoppers in Horsham are expressing their delight following the opening of a new butcher’s store in the town centre.

The Horsham Butchery has opened on a site previously occupied by the menswear shop Apache in the Bishopric.

The butchers already has shops in Guildford and Dorking and says it supplies ‘excellent locally produced meat and dry aged rare breed beef. Traditional service and a strong passion for high quality British produce are our values.’

The Horsham Butchery has opened on the site of the former menswear store Apache in the Bishopric

Local residents have taken to social media describing the new shop as ‘amazing’ and ‘just what Horsham needs.’

