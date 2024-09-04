Shoppers' 'delight' following opening of new butcher's store in Horsham
Shoppers in Horsham are expressing their delight following the opening of a new butcher’s store in the town centre.
The Horsham Butchery has opened on a site previously occupied by the menswear shop Apache in the Bishopric.
The butchers already has shops in Guildford and Dorking and says it supplies ‘excellent locally produced meat and dry aged rare breed beef. Traditional service and a strong passion for high quality British produce are our values.’
Local residents have taken to social media describing the new shop as ‘amazing’ and ‘just what Horsham needs.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.