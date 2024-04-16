FREE cup of tea in Worthing: How to grab the offer marking National Tea Day – with more than 100 flavours to try!

A Worthing café is offering a free cup of tea to all customers to mark National Tea Day.
Published 16th Apr 2024
On Sunday, April 21, Bird & Blend Tea Co. store at Wood Way, Goring Business Park, Goring, will give away a free cuppa for all customers between 11am and 2pm.

Customers can choose from any flavour on the tea wall, which is a choice of more than 100 flavours.

Bird & Blend in Worthing is offering all customers a free cuppa to mark National Tea Day this month. Picture: UGCBird & Blend in Worthing is offering all customers a free cuppa to mark National Tea Day this month. Picture: UGC
In further celebration, Bird & Blend asked Brits how they like their tea? With a snack was the answer, but there is no need to bring a snack in to store on the day.

Many of the 100 flavours of tea already bring to life the nation's favourite pairings and feature in the firm’s top 10 blends, including: Chocolate Digestives, Devon Cream Tea, Vicky’s Sponge Cake, Cherry Bakewell, Banana Bread Chai and Tea & Toast.

Bird & Blend’s branches at Brighton Beach and Brighton North Laine are also taking part in the offer.

For more information about bird & Blend, visit https://www.birdandblendtea.com/

