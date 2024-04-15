Popular West Sussex gardens opens extensive new children's playpark – we tried it out and here's what we thought

​I had no idea they were building it, but I’m so happy that they have as it’s yet another reason to visit the beautiful lakes and gardens in the heart of West Sussex.

Last time we visited the gardens we spent a very soggy day there, but for Friday’s jaunt the sun was shining – the perfect weather for the five children my friend and I had brought to Leonardslee to explore the 2,500 square metre park.

Designed to mix recreational play with the natural attractions of the Grade I Listed woodland gardens, there are installations for all ages.

We had children aged between five and 10 with us, but we bumped into a friend with a toddler who was happily running around.

A 5m multi-level champion tree tower with two slides is a major feature, along with a St Leonard's Dragon play structure with climbing nets and a 32.5m zipline ride. There is also a mini rock garden, a teepee den, balancing beams, a range of swings including baskets and cradles, and a crawling tunnel.

You can see the playpark from the car park, which meant the second we drove in the kids’ excitement levels were at an 11 out of 10. As soon as we were let through the entry barriers they belted towards the park like they were competing in the Olympics 100m race and spent a good couple of hours just having fun.

I think the absolute favourite was the basket swing, which I was tasked with pushing while all five of them sat inside it. I have no idea how I managed to make it move, but I do know that my triceps haven’t had such a workout in years!

They also spent ages on the assault course-style equipment at the back of the park, and of course, the zipline was a hit with all the ages.

There are several picnic tables just outside the park where you can sit and watch the children, and this is also where we enjoyed a spot of lunch.

Inside the park itself is a small café called The Hut selling ice creams, doughnuts, slushies and drinks and you’d better believe all the children enjoyed a variety of treats from there during the day. The only disappointing thing was that on the day we visited it wasn’t serving coffee. I don’t know if this was a temporary thing, or if that’s a permanent decision, but I do think they’re missing a trick if they don’t. Coffee is basically mums’ lifeblood and so I know there would be a steady stream of customers – because first in the queue would be me!

There is a café just a couple of minutes away, called the Clocktower Café, which serves hot drinks and has toilets, but if you’re a parent or carer riding solo it might make it more difficult to escape to get some much-needed caffeine.

While we didn’t use it for the ages of children we had with us, the park also has a Little Explorers junior area. It features child-friendly attractions like the mini Leonardslee House play set, complete with a miniature indoor kitchen and outdoor double slide. Other highlights include a creative drawing station, talking tubes connecting playhouses, multiple basket swings, and wallaby spring riders. There is accessible level flooring with wheelchair-width doorways.

Hard as it was to prise them away, we rounded up the children for a walk around the grounds which are stunning at this time of year. I love all the blossom trees in bloom, and the welcome splash of greenery everywhere after a long, wet winter.

We also enjoyed the wallaby enclosure, and a ‘magical world in miniature’ at the Dolls House Museum.

The only tiny criticism, if you can call it that, that I have from this visit is that they’ve introduced parking charges since I last visited. You now either have to pay £4.80 for the day through the Ring and Go app, or you can give your registration details on entry and pay the fee there. I guess it isn’t as expensive as some places for a full day’s parking, but it had always been free before so it’s now another expense to factor into your day out.

That being said, Leonardslee is such a lovely day out and I’ll never tire of telling people to visit it.

Leonardslee is in Brighton Road, Lower Beeding, Horsham, RH13 6PP. For more information, visit www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk or call 0330 123 5893.

It is open daily, from 9am to 5pm, with last entry at 4.30pm.

1 . Leonardslee Gardens Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens has a new playpark Photo: James Ratchford

2 . Leonardslee Gardens Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens has a new playpark Photo: James Ratchford

3 . Leonardslee Gardens Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens has a new playpark Photo: James Ratchford