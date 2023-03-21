London Gatwick Airport will be adding another long-haul route to its network from 1 June, when Saudia begins operating flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi flag-carrier airline will fly six times a week to King Abdulaziz International Airport on 787-9 aircraft, increasing to daily services from August.

The new service reflects VINCI Airports’ commitment to serve communities and sustain business growth by developing air connectivity. It also highlights Gatwick’s competitiveness to attract vital new routes to important markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie Wear, VP Aviation Development, Gatwick Airport said: “Saudia will be a very welcome addition to London Gatwick’s growing long-haul offer.

Saudia will operate six flights a week to Jeddah from 1 June

“Although we have services to Middle East destinations such as Dubai, Doha and in Egypt and Turkey, it will be the first time since 2014 we have had flights to Saudi Arabia. This is fantastic news not only for the Saudi community in London and the South East, but also UK nationals in Saudi Arabia and those looking to travel on holiday or for business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the airline’s base in Jeddah, this route also provides excellent onward connections to destinations such as Pakistan, Malaysia, India and Bangladesh.”