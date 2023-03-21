This is your daily update highlighting disruption to flights to and from Gatwick Airport today (Tuesday, March 21).

The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES

8.20am – easyJet EJU8415 to Lyon DELAYED until 9.01am

Gatwick South Terminal. Pic S Robards SR2203283

11.05am – Aurigny GR603 to Guernsey – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

1.40pm – British Airways BA2692 to Faro DELAYED until 2.17pm

4.30pm – Aurigny GR607 to Guernsey – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

8.05pm – vueling VY6945 to Paris – South – ENQUIRE WITH AIRLINE

ARRIVALS – cancelled

9.10am – British Airways BA2156Z from Tobago via Antigua – South

10.35am – Aurigny GR602 from Guernsey – South

3.50pm – Aurigny GR606 from Guernsey – South

7.20pm – vueling VY6944 from Paris – South

