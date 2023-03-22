Edit Account-Sign Out
Gatwick Airport: What are the 48 long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick? What counts as a long haul flight?

Gatwick Airport announced yesterday (Tuesday, March 21) the latest long haul route in their network.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:29 GMT

Saudia will fly six times a week to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on 787-9 aircraft from June 1 – increasing to daily services from August.

This takes the long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick to 48.

But what are the other 47 long haul destinations you can fly to from Gatwick? He is a list including 15 in North America, 11 in the Caribbean, five in Mexico and South America, 2 in the Middle East, 7 in Africa and seven in South & South East Asia.

What counts as a long haul flight? In the UK, airlines generally class 7 hours or longer as long haul.

Here are those destinations and the airport codes.

Gatwick flies to 48 long haul destinations

Gatwick flies to 48 long haul destinations Photo: Getty

Boston is the capital of the state of Massachusetts and the cultural and financial centre of the New England region of the Northeastern United States.

2. Boston - BOS

Boston is the capital of the state of Massachusetts and the cultural and financial centre of the New England region of the Northeastern United States. Photo: Maddie Meyer

The Canadian City has numerous skyscrapers and owes its rapid growth to its status as the centre of Canada’s oil industry

3. Calgary -YYC

The Canadian City has numerous skyscrapers and owes its rapid growth to its status as the centre of Canada’s oil industry Photo: Pascal Rondeau

The Florida city is one of the newest long haul routes from Gatwick

4. Fort Lauderdale - FLL

The Florida city is one of the newest long haul routes from Gatwick Photo: Joe Raedle

