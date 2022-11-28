Edit Account-Sign Out
Gatwick pub gets set to reopen after £900,000 upgrade

A pub at Gatwick Airport is getting set to reopen next week following a £900,000 upgrade.

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 9:46am

The Beehive, a Wetherspoon’s pub situated landside at the airport’s South Terminal, is to reopen on Monday December 5.

The upgrade – which has led to the creation of 40 new full and part-time jobs – includes the installation of a new bar front, new digital advertising screen, new drinks dispensing system, new floor finishings and new signage.

Improvements have also been made to staff facilities.

The Beehive pub at Gatwick Airport is getting set to reopen after a £900,000 upgrade
The pub’s kitchen has also been upgraded and a pizza oven installed to add Wetherspoon pizzas to the menu. Customers can also use the Wetherspoon’s app to order food and have it brought to their table.

Pub manager Laura Beal said: “We are thrilled with all of our new look pub and upgraded facilities and look forward to welcoming customers back to The Beehive.”

The pub first opened in August 2011.

