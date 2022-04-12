Get voting for Horsham to be the top town for business in the UK!

It’s not just that it’s got wonderful towns and villages and the stunning South Downs. It has facilities and structures which are second to none.

And it’s what makes our District and Horsham town a very desirable location for businesses. Horsham is quite simply a fantastic place to live and work.

There are some 8,000 active businesses in Horsham District, the highest number of any authority in West Sussex.

Councillors Christian Mitchell and Jonathan Chowen

Horsham District is a successful small-business hub. Just over 87 per cemt of our businesses employ less than nine people.

We are proud of our fantastic one-year small-business survival rate of 91.3 per cent, the second highest in West Sussex.

Many high tech businesses choose to make Horsham their home, including internationally acclaimed Metricell who lead cutting edge work to help governments and businesses to create a better connected world and who I had the pleasure of meeting when I was Chairman of Horsham District Council when they were presented with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade in 2016 and were awarded it again in 2020.

We pride ourselves on the variety and creativity of our local business sectors in Horsham and the whole District. From international brands such as Tesla, Schroders and Creative Assembly, to small bed and breakfast operations, we have it all.

On a visit to Metricell in 2016: Councillor Christian Mitchell, left with the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Mrs Susan Piper; Steve Mockford, Chief Executive Officer Metricell Ltd. with colleagues and the then Chairman of West Sussex County Council Mrs Pat Arculus.

A plethora of business parks around the District amongst our seven unique and beautiful market towns, hosting more independent retailers than any other district in the County.

We have a well-educated, talented and motivated workforce and entrepreneurs in spades. Regularly appearing in the top 10 places to live, Horsham is open for business and provides a fabulous environment to live, work and relax.

Enterprise nation along with international computer giant Dell and Intel are running a competition to find the UK’s top town for business. And so it should come as no surprise that Horsham is in the top twelve finalists and is in the top three in England.

The only other towns shortlisted in England are Camberley and Altrincham.

I’ve always been unashamedly ambitious for Horsham. That’s why I’m calling on you to vote for Horsham to win the coveted prize of best town for business.

Voting is open to the public and closes on Sunday, 17 April. Vote now on this link: https://www.enterprisenation.com/dell-top-town/vote/Commenting on the shortlisting Leader of the Council Cllr Jonathan Chowen said: “It is a real achievement to be shortlisted as one of the top three districts for small business development but we are really keen to push this over the line and get enough votes to be the overall winner of this nationwide award.

“This recognition is just reward for all the hard work that our local towns and businesses have put in recently to support local enterprise and the way they have bounced back since the effects of the pandemic.