Horsham shortlisted in national hunt for UK’s top small business town

Small business network Enterprise Nation has teamed up with Dell Technologies and Intel to run the nationwide competition - and now Horsham District Council is urging people to cast a vote to support the town.

The competition aims to shine a spotlight on the UK’s towns and cities that successfully nurture entrepreneurial spirit to make a lasting impact on local communities and the economy.

Horsham’s nomination for the award is now going to a public vote - and all you have to do is click the link here: https://www.enterprisenation.com/dell-top-town/vote/Horsham Council leader Jonathan Chowen said: “I am thrilled that the Horsham district has done so well in these nationally recognised awards.

Horsham town centre. Pic Steve Robards SR2011101 SUS-201011-170702001

“We have been shortlisted with only two other areas in England, so this is a major achievement.

“It pays tribute to all the hard work that our local towns and businesses have put in recently to support local enterprise.

“I believe the importance of our local towns has never been more apparent than during the pandemic and that as a district we have nurtured the perfect combination of business, leisure and commerce to help us thrive.”

And he urged residents: “Do please vote for your district to get it over the line to become the outright winner!”

The areas are being assessed on the following criteria:Connectivity including broadband, phone signal and transport links; Dedicated workspaces; Retail spaces including outlets with short-term leases or pop-up shops, markets and street food areas: Networks that allow small business communities to collaborate and swap ideas and information: and Leadership – active local councils that support start-ups and entrepreneurs.