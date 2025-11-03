Greggs to open new bakery in Littlehampton – and there's not long to wait

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 13:35 GMT
Sussex World Morning Update Monday 3 November, 2025
A new Greggs is set to open in Littlehampton this week.

The new branch of the nationwide bakery chain will open in the Morrisons service station in Hawthorn Road, on Thursday, November 6. The location is next to the Morrisons superstore.

Flyers have been handed out in town and posters are up at the site, advertising some of the deals the new store will offer.

Littlehampton already has a Greggs, in High Street. And there is also a branch in Churchill Parade, Rustington. There is also a Greggs at the Rontec Service Station, in Lyminster Road at Crossbush, near Arundel.

Greggs was asked for comment and more information.

